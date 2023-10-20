This CS2 Premier bingo card is so accurate, you’ll probably fill it out in less than 10 games

One CS2 player recently summarized the average experience in Premier, the game’s most competitive mode, through a funny bingo card—and the community couldn’t agree more.

Premier was a breath of fresh air when Valve first introduced it to CS2 while the game was still in beta. The premise of having a pick-and-ban map phase and a visible Elo led the community to think Valve finally came up with a better competitive mode capable of replacing FACEIT and other similar services. But boy oh boy, how wrong were we?

Nearly a month after CS2’s global release, the community has already noticed that Premier is no different than the average CS:GO competitive matchmaking: It’s full of cheaters, toxicity, and people who try their best to throw matches. Even though I have only played Premier seven times, I can safely say I’ve experienced at least 14 of the 16 things written on the bingo card posted on Reddit.

The ones I get the most are teammates who absolutely refuse to communicate despite CS2 being a highly tactical team game and players who don’t throw any utility whatsoever.

The lack of communication has been a subject of ire among many other Premier players, and while this is comprehensible for those who play on European servers as the continent has multiple languages, it’s definitely not where I live as Portuguese and Spanish are the main languages spoken across Latin America.

Though I’ve never lost or won any of my seven Premier games 13-0, most of them were heavily one-sided, which shows the rating system still needs some tweaks to offer a balanced experience.

One thing is for sure: I’ll definitely leave this bingo card open on my second monitor the next time I play CS2 Premier and see how many squares I can fill in one sitting. Until Valve fixes Premier, all we can really do is try to have fun.

About the author