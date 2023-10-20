This CS2 Premier bingo card is so accurate, you’ll probably fill it out in less than 10 games

It's just as bad as regular CS:GO matchmaking.

The Counter-Strike 2 Premier logo with blue and yellow stripes.
One CS2 player recently summarized the average experience in Premier, the game’s most competitive mode, through a funny bingo card—and the community couldn’t agree more.

Premier was a breath of fresh air when Valve first introduced it to CS2 while the game was still in beta. The premise of having a pick-and-ban map phase and a visible Elo led the community to think Valve finally came up with a better competitive mode capable of replacing FACEIT and other similar services. But boy oh boy, how wrong were we?

Nearly a month after CS2’s global release, the community has already noticed that Premier is no different than the average CS:GO competitive matchmaking: It’s full of cheaters, toxicity, and people who try their best to throw matches. Even though I have only played Premier seven times, I can safely say I’ve experienced at least 14 of the 16 things written on the bingo card posted on Reddit.

The ones I get the most are teammates who absolutely refuse to communicate despite CS2 being a highly tactical team game and players who don’t throw any utility whatsoever.

The lack of communication has been a subject of ire among many other Premier players, and while this is comprehensible for those who play on European servers as the continent has multiple languages, it’s definitely not where I live as Portuguese and Spanish are the main languages spoken across Latin America.

Though I’ve never lost or won any of my seven Premier games 13-0, most of them were heavily one-sided, which shows the rating system still needs some tweaks to offer a balanced experience.

One thing is for sure: I’ll definitely leave this bingo card open on my second monitor the next time I play CS2 Premier and see how many squares I can fill in one sitting. Until Valve fixes Premier, all we can really do is try to have fun.

