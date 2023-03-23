This Counter-Strike 2 mechanic will bring ‘new depth’ to pro play, CS:GO star Twistzz says

He wasn't excited before CS2 came out but changed his mind after playing it.

Twistzz, one of the most mechanically-gifted pros in CS:GO, shared his thoughts on Counter-Strike 2 today on Twitter after playing the update for some hours last night. The FaZe Clan rifler praised Valve for upgrading the graphics, but most importantly, he thinks that the new smoke grenade mechanics could revolutionize the game at a professional level.

“The open skybox and the new smokes are going to bring a new depth competitively and help the game evolve,” Twistzz said. “The new smokes and molotovs are a big improvement, better visibility for both, almost entirely removing the ability to one-way either one.”

Curiously, Twistzz was one of the few pros who didn’t hop on CS2’s hype train when the update was yet to be released. Back then, he thought that the community was “overreacting” to the Source 2 upgrade.

The way the smoke grenades have been reworked is one of the most exciting aspects of CS2. They have become dynamic volumetric objects that interact with the environment and objects around them, and with in-game situations. In CS2, the smokes will automatically fill the space they’re in, they will show to everyone in the same way—which could be the end of one-way tricks—and can fade away temporarily due to gunfire and explosions caused by HE grenades.

The change is so noticeable that s1mple, the G.O.A.T of CS:GO, was left in disbelief when he saw how the smoke grenades work in CS2 for the first time and streaming star TimTheTatman shouted on his livestream when he noticed how different the smokes are.

CS2 will launch worldwide this summer, according to Valve, and the limited test build is now available for eligible players based on a number of factors like recent playtime on Valve servers and their trust score.