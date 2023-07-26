The ultimate CS:GO knife has apparently been crowned thanks to pros’ stats

CS:GO has dozens of knives to choose from and many long-time players and almost every professional has at least one of them in their inventory. But one knife stands above the rest when it comes to popularity.

The Butterfly knife is apparently the most popular among pro players, according to a Redditer’s findings on July 25. They investigated which knives are used by players from the top 25 teams on HLTV, and Butterfly came out on top thanks to its being a primary pick of 54 players.

The second-most-popular knife is Karambit (21), and M9 Bayonet follows closely in third (15). No other knife surpasses the threshold of 10, with Bayonet, Huntsman, Skeleton, Talon, and Stiletto each with just a couple of picks.

The Butterfly is a lot of fun. Image via Valve

That said, this information should be taken with a grain of salt since the Redditor didn’t specify how they collected the data. They admitted pros often change their knives, which is something anyone who follows CS:GO esports is well aware of.

“Loads of players use the flip knife, but in the past 3 months most top pros, use it for 4 to 5 games then get bored, and then use butterfly or karambit or something. I guess pro’s just cannot deal with one knife,” the Redditor said.

Nevertheless, we believe this data might actually be more or less true. The Butterfly indeed seems like the most popular knife among pro players, with it being visible in almost every pro match. Karambit and M9 Bayonet are also clearly often used by players, so we believe the data paints a somewhat clear picture.

