Team Liquid reportedly eyeing oSee for AWP role

There has been a change of plans for Liquid after NAF renewed his contract.

Team Liquid has decided to go after North American sniper Josh “oSee” Ohm from Extra Salt to round out its CS:GO roster for 2022, according to a report by 1pv.fr.

The organization is doing a major overhaul of its CS:GO lineup after a lackluster performance at the PGL Stockholm Major, where the team failed to make it to the playoffs. Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski and Keith “NAF” Markovic, who recently extended his contract with Liquid, are reportedly the only current players staying for 2022.

Former Liquid captain Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella is in advanced talks to abandon VALORANT and come back to his old team, and so is the French legend Richard “shox” Papillon. The Brazilian rifler Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo from FURIA was also reportedly on Liquid’s wishlist, but Liquid is no longer interested in acquiring his services after NAF renewed his contract.

If Liquid keeps EliGE and NAF to play with nitr0 and shox, the only thing the team would need is a dedicated AWPer. That’s the perfect spot for someone like oSee, who’s been a top prospect in North America for years and helped Extra Salt peak at 15th on HLTV’s world rankings earlier this year after they beat BIG at FunSpark ULTI Europe Final in April.

Liquid are currently playing at IEM Winter with its current roster. In-game leader Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo and rifler Jake “Stewie2K” Yip are reportedly exploring their options, while the future of Michael “Grim” Wince remains unclear.