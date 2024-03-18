Team Falcons has reportedly signed another Astralis legend to its CS2 roster

Team Falcons, just weeks removed from falling short of qualifying for the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major, has reportedly “finalized” a deal for another former multi-time Major winner from Astralis to join the Saudi Arabian-backed roster.

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, who holds the player record for both total Major appearances and Major wins, will reunite with former Astralis and Vitality teammates Emil “Magisk” Reif and Danny “zonic” Sørensen on Team Falcons, according to reports by HLTV and Sheep Esports. Together, the trio have won four Majors: three with Astralis and the final CS:GO Major at BLAST Paris with Team Vitality. Dupreeh and Zonic also won the ELEAGUE Atlanta Major in 2017 prior to Magisk’s arrival at the Danish club.

The trio is back together. Photo via ESL

In the final months of 2023, all three members left Vitality, with zonic and Magisk heading straight for Team Falcons while dupreeh took a detour to Heroic. Dupreeh joined Heroic during a turbulent time for the organization as Heroic had parted ways with longtime captain cadiaN while starters stavn and jabbi suddenly and controversially left for Astralis. After a barrage of roster moves in late 2023, dupreeh joined smaller Danish organization Preasy Esports ahead of 2024.

Team Falcons is trying to get back on track after a turbulent few months, too. The team was linked to potential superstar transfer moves like NiKo, m0NESY, and Twistzz in late 2023 but was unable to get those deals done. The roster it put together did end up reaching the semifinals of IEM Katowice but missed out on attending the Major with a sloppy RMR performance.

Falcons benched one of its starters and picked up superstar s1mple on loan from NAVI for the BLAST Spring Showdown, but he only played in and lost one best-of-three. While s1mple has publicly stated his hopes of returning to the starting NAVI roster after the Major, Team Falcons might be one of the few teams with the resources to make a substantial offer on the legendary player.

