‘Is this the biggest snake move ever?’: CS world in shock by Heroic roster changes

Earlier today, Heroic made a statement that sent the Counter-Strike world reeling: Jabbi and stavn allegedly “forced” the organization to remove cadiaN, then told the organization their intentions to sign with Astralis. Heroic also claimed it intended to retain stavn and jabbi, with cadiaN reportedly set to join Team Liquid.

Naturally, the CS world lit on fire after Heroic’s rare fully transparent statement. Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic, a well-known desk analyst in the scene, put it plainly.

“Is this the biggest snake move ever?” he tweeted, fully placing the blame on stavn and jabbi’s shoulders.

Is this the biggest snake move ever? — Aleksandar Trifunovic (@kassad) October 25, 2023

“Actually, I’m loving the transparency from Heroic, they’re letting their fans know exactly how things went down (from their POV at least),” YNk posted, diplomatically not taking a side, while praising Heroic.

Actually, I'm loving the transparency from Heroic, they're letting their fans know exactly how things went down (from their POV at least)



For sure they're feeling betrayed but if indeed stavn and jabbi move to Astralis (these are wild news for Astralis players btw) then it's an… https://t.co/fnqesKCmuE — Janko Paunovic (@YNk) October 25, 2023

Naturally, fans, analysts, and broadcast talent also had some memes for the situation.

Astralis players waking up to see stavn and jabbi in the lobby at the Astralis facility after getting kicked out of Heroic pic.twitter.com/0rAbSILRWe — Adam P (@piethrouer) October 25, 2023

This is absolutely fucking wild stavn and jabbi on their Manchurian candidate arc https://t.co/1ag8Dl7zFe — Jason O'Toole (@MosesGG) October 25, 2023

For the immediate future, Heroic has snagged stand-ins from MOUZ NXT for the Roobet Cup. René “TeSeS” Madsen and Rasmus “sjuush” Beck will also play, and legendary new signee dupreeh is also on the server with the team.

Where Heroic goes in the future is anyone’s guess. Without another side of the story, it sure looks like Astralis have once again pilfered Heroic’s coffers for stellar talent, something it’s done in the past to great effect.

With large tournaments in CS2 looming, Heroic needs to make some choices quickly; do they retain two players who allegedly want to leave, or do they go searching for high-impact free agents? The clock is ticking, as the reported break-ups of the FaZe Clan and Team Vitality rosters have left some impactful players looking for new teammates.

If Heroic doesn’t act quickly, everyone will have found a team, and it’ll be left out of the latest round of Counter-Strike musical chairs.

About the author