Movistar Riders parts ways with SunPayus

The player is reportedly on the verge of joining another team.

Movistar Riders has bid a fond farewell to CS:GO player Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia.

The team parted ways with the player today, ending his one-year-old stint on the Spanish roster. It now looks like SunPayus is heading to ENCE, according to rumors that surfaced last week.

📰 Comunicado oficial@SunPayuscsgo se desliga de nuestro club.



Queremos agradecer a Álvaro su esfuerzo y compromiso que nos han llevado a conseguir logros históricos para nuestro club y para nuestro país.



Esta siempre será tu casa 💙 pic.twitter.com/cedEacQq8f — Movistar Riders (@Movistar_Riders) August 11, 2022

Olek “hades” Miśkiewicz, who was ENCE’s main AWPer since June 2021, was benched last week and allowed to explore his options. With the recent rumors of the Finnish team aiming to bring in SunPayus to replace hades, and the Spaniard now leaving Movistar Riders, the official announcement of the signing is surely only a matter of time.

Antonio “MartinezSa” Martinez will be taking SunPayus’ place in Movistar Riders, according to a report from Fraglider.

SunPayus was a crucial player for Movistar Riders, helping them become a dark in the CS:GO circuit. The team won ESL Challenger Valencia 2022 on July 3, and later surprised the world by achieving new heights at IEM Cologne 2022. In Germany, the Spanish squad quickly advanced to the main stage before reaching the playoffs, where they defeated Liquid in the quarterfinals.

The Spanish sniper has boasted impressive stats this year with Movistar Riders, accumulating a 1.16 rating, the highest out of all players from the team, according to HLTV.