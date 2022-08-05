ENCE moves hades to CS:GO bench

ENCE has removed Polish AWPer Olek “hades” Miskiewicz from its active CS:GO lineup and will announce a new dedicated sniper at a later date.

The news comes just one day after it was reported that ENCE was about to bench hades and bring in Spanish AWPer Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia from Movistar Riders. Hades had been playing for ENCE since June 2021 and helped the squad become a solid top-five team in the world in 2022.

Hades has averaged a 1.07 rating this year, according to HLTV’s statistics, which is not bad, but he had less of an impact against the best teams in the world.

“It’s always hard when changes are being made,” ENCE’s head coach Eetu “sAw” Saha said in a statement. “Benching hades is a tough decision, but one that I think needs to be made at this time. Hades showed good progress and development as a player but for the direction we are going for, we need a change. We have had a lot of great moments and we reached many of our goals during our time together. It was a pleasure to have hades on the team, and I wish nothing but the best for him!”

With hades handling the AWP role for the team, ENCE came close to winning ESL Pro League season 15 in April and IEM Dallas in June, in addition to a top-four finish at the PGL Antwerp Major in May. But the organization thinks that a new dedicated sniper is needed for the team to reach new heights.

The signing of SunPayus is imminent as per the report and ENCE is reportedly looking for a player to replace the Israeli star Lotan “Spinx” Girardi, who is in negotiations to join Vitality.