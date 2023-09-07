Stewie2K returns to Counter-Strike with stunning CS2 aces

Stewie2K played his first CS2 matches ever during a Twitch livestream that started on Sept. 6 and showed everyone he’s still good at Counter-Strike. People thought Stewie2K was going to be rusty, but he got an AK-47 ace on Ancient and a USP-S ace on Overpass.

The ELEAGUE Boston Major winner hasn’t been playing much CS since he left the competitive scene in 2022 and pivoted to content creation in VALORANT. Stewie2K even tried to pursue a career as a pro player in Riot Games’ FPS but scrapped those plans after not qualifying for the Americas Challenger League.

Now that CS2 is getting closer to its worldwide release, we’ll likely see Stewie2K streaming the game a lot more with the same badass attitude he had during his pro player days. His aim, movement, and game sense are still on point, regardless of all the time he spent on the VALORANT grind.

FIRST GAME IN. IM BACK B*TCH pic.twitter.com/KJlixnoUXd — Jake (@Stewie) September 7, 2023

One more for the night. Gunna play more CS2 tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/S2A3V7kiks — Jake (@Stewie) September 7, 2023

While Stewie2K is still good enough and certainly could bring a lot of experience to several professional teams in North America, it’s not likely he’ll return to pro play at this point. He has over 1.3 million followers on Twitch and makes a good living as a content creator.

If you want to see Stewie2K playing CS2, you can check out his next Twitch livestream on Sept. 7 as he promised he’d play more CS2 today. We’re in the final stages of the beta and Valve invited a lot of players, not only Stewie2K, in the latest major update.

