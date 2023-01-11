Who are The Nation, Stewie2k’s VALORANT team?

VALORANT Challengers North America open qualifier kicked off on Jan. 9 and there is a new team getting traction on social media, not only because of the players that are involved but also because they’re currently undefeated.

The five players in this orgless project are playing under the tag The Nation. One of the faces of The Nation is the former CS:GO pro Stewie2K, who has been putting effort into VALORANT since he left professional Counter-Strike in July 2022 to become a full-time content creator. But who’s playing around Stewie2K in his first serious venture in professional VALORANT?

Who are The Nation in VALORANT esports?

The players that joined Stewie2K in this new project are the former VALORANT and CS:GO professional players brax and WARDELL, the former Shopify Rebellion member Tanner “TiGG” Spanu, and the former TSM player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo.

Brax was the first player to sign a professional contract in VALORANT when he joined T1 in March 2020. He later played for TSM and T1 once again, before shifting to content creation on October 2021. WARDELL, on the other hand, switched from CS:GO to VALORANT in 2020 and most notably spent nearly two years under the TSM banner between 2020 and 2022. After he left TSM in March 2022, he only stood in for Version1 and his professional career has been on hold ever since.

The Nation are undefeated in VALORANT Challengers North America open qualifier at the time of the writing of this article. Stewie2K and crew beat ODU Monarchs, StarlessGG, OTF, DMG, and Dark Ratio so far.