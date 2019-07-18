StarLadder changes roster rules ahead of the Berlin Major in August

StarLadder has made a small adjustment to the roster rules ahead of its CS:GO Major in August, according to HLTV.

The new rule allows a registered coach to replace a player on the roster, even if the player isn’t injured or didn’t have their visa denied. Before this adjustment, the organization would have to justify why it’s replacing a player for the Major.

StarLadder revealed this change in an email sent to all of the teams and obtained by HLTV. The roster change will be permanent and “the player will not be able to get back in the roster,” StarLadder said.

MIBR is certainly one of the teams that will benefit from this change ahead of the Major. They won’t use Marcelo “coldzera” David, who was benched a week ago but was listed to play at the Major. The Brazilian team replaced coldzera temporarily with head coach Wilton “zews” Prado, who played BLAST Pro Series Los Angeles last weekend and is set to play at IEM Chicago starting today.

With this rule, zews is allowed to replace coldzera at the StarLadder Berlin Major, even if it doesn’t constitute an emergency. StarLadder admitted that the emergency transfer rule “created a lot of chaos and was unnecessary and unhealthy,” according to the email.

The StarLadder Berlin Major will be played in August and squads like Team Liquid, Astralis, ENCE, Na’Vi, and MIBR are already qualified. You can follow the results from the Europe and Americas Minor here.