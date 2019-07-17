StarLadder Europe Minor: Results and live updates

Europe is traditionally the region with the most stacked talent in CS:GO.

Eight teams will battle for a spot at the StarLadder Berlin Major in August, the second tournament sponsored by Valve in 2019.

The teams were split into two groups, which feature a double-elimination GSL format with only the first match being a best-of-one series. The two best teams of each group will later play a double elimination best-of-three format.

Fnatic, North and mousesports are expected to battle for the two slots at the StarLadder Berlin Major. They are used to playing against tier-one opposition, but playing the Minor can be sketchy, especially against teams that don’t show up a lot in LAN tournaments.

Here are the results in the StarLadder Europe Minor, updated with the most recent games on top.

Wednesday, July 17

First round