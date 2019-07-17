StarLadder Americas Minor: Results and live updates

The next CS:GO Major is getting closer.

Eight teams will battle for a spot at the StarLadder Berlin Major in August, the second tournament sponsored by Valve in 2019.

The teams were split into two groups, which features a double-elimination GSL format with only the first match being a best-of-one series. The two best teams of each group will later play a double elimination best-of-three format.

NRG and FURIA are the favorites to qualify for the Major as they are the better-ranked teams and have played at the last Major at IEM Katowice in February 2019.

Here are the results in the StarLadder Americas MInor, updated with the most recent games on top.

Wednesday, July 17

Group A winners’ match

NRG defeat Sharks 2-0

Inferno: NRG 16-14 Sharks

Nuke: NRG 16-12 Sharks

First round