Zews confirms that Coldzera is no longer in MIBR’s starting lineup

MIBR’s head coach Wilton “zews” Prado has confirmed that star player Marcelo “coldzera” David has been benched from the team’s starting lineup.

This news follows multiple reports from five days ago that said Coldzera wanted to leave MIBR to take up a new challenge. Zews said that following the team’s disappointing finish at ESL One Cologne, Coldzera put in a request to be transferred.

Wilton Prado ‘zews’ on Twitter STATEMENT REGARDING MIBR AND PLANS FOR THE FUTURE Read: https://t.co/Hn1Wg8Uhdr

“We have come to the conclusion that the moment we need to live is one of rebuilding for the future and the earlier we start, the better,” Zews said. “Not only for our starting lineup but for our team culture. Management, coach and players need to all be aligned in order for us to well represent not only MIBR, but everything and everyone that entails in its legacy.”

This response comes from Coldzera offering to play out the rest of this season, plus the upcoming 2019 StarLadder Major in Berlin, Germany. Instead, Zews says that he’ll be playing as a stand-in for the rest of the year while the team assesses all of their possibilities in terms of a fifth player for the Berlin Major.

MIBR haven’t had much success since the team returned at ESL One Cologne 2018. With a core of Coldzera, Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, and Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, the roster suffered multiple early exits from big-name tournaments over the past year.

There have also been multiple rumors and reports about Coldzera joining FaZe Clan, who are coming off a quarterfinal exit at the ESL Pro League season nine finals. Both parties are looking for more prosperity, so maybe this union can provide success for FaZe and Coldzera.