StarLadder Berlin Major New Legends Stage results and standings

The StarLadder Berlin Major has reached the New Legends Stage.

The eight best teams from the New Challengers Stage will meet the Legends from the previous Major, IEM Katowice in February. Only the top-eight squads will advance to the playoffs.

Teams will play best-of-one matches in a Swiss format, but a win in a best-of-three series will be required to move forward or to avoid elimination from the tournament.

The New Legends Stage will last for five days from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1. Teams will have a short break before the playoffs, which will take place over four days from Sept. 5 to 8.

Here are the results from each individual series during the New Legends Stage and the playoffs. The standings will be updated when results are finalized. The most recent games will be on top.

Standings

Placing Team name Record 1) ENCE 1-0 2) FaZe 1-0 3) Astralis 1-0 4) Liquid 1-0 5) Vitality 1-0 6) G2 1-0 7) NRG 1-0 8) MIBR 1-0 9) NiP 0-1 10) Na`Vi 0-1 11) Renegades 0-1 12) North 0-1 13) CR4ZY 0-1 14) DreamEaters 0-1 15) mousesports 0-1 16) AVANGAR 0-1

Day one results (Wednesday, Aug. 28)

MIBR 16-12 NiP

Map: Dust II

G2 19-17 Na`Vi

Map: Overpass

FaZe 16-8 mousesports

Map: Mirage

Vitality 16-9 North

Map: Inferno

Liquid 16-9 CR4ZY

Map: Mirage

NRG 16-14 Renegades

Map: Dust II

Astralis 16-9 DreamEaters

Map: Dust II

ENCE 16-5 AVANGAR

Map: Overpass