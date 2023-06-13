S1mple shuts down major NAVI roster rumor ahead of CS2 release

Despite rumors suggesting Natus Vincere would part ways with its longtime CS:GO head coach Andrij “B1ad3” Ghorodensjkyj, the move will not happen unless the Ukrainian himself wants to leave, according to NAVI superstar s1mple.

Shortly after NAVI’s early elimination from BLAST Paris Major in May, reports surfaced in the CIS community suggesting B1ad3 was set to leave the organization. Nothing has happened thus far, and for s1mple, all this speculation is “stupid.”

“This is wrong, how can you be so stupid to tell that NAVI kicking B1ad3 or B1ad3 leaving? It’s dumb as fuck,” s1mple said during a live stream on June 12. “B1ad3 is one of the smartest guys I know in my life. If he decides to leave, it’s going to be only his decision. Everyone who makes these rumors is stupid as fuck.”

B1ad3 has been working for NAVI since March 2019, when he initially joined as an esports director. The Ukrainian made the transition to head coach in September 2019 and went on to help s1mple and co. to win multiple CS:GO tournaments, including the PGL Stockholm Major in November 2021, IEM Cologne in July 2021, and the Intel Grand Slam season three in September 2021.

The May 23 report that suggested B1ad3 would leave NAVI, also stated that young rifler Andrij “npl” Kukharsjkyj is on his way out. S1mple didn’t touch upon his situation within the team, but the roster change is more than reasonable, as npl failed to adapt to tier-one CS:GO and even B1ad3 said he isn’t on the same level as his teammates during the BLAST Paris Major in May.

