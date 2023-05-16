NAVI and FaZe’s spectacle at Paris CS:GO Major almost breaks 1 million viewers

The fact that Natus Vincere and FaZe Clan’s clash at the Legends Stage of the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major was going to be hugely popular was no surprise, especially since both teams were fighting for a place in the playoffs. The match also become the most popular in the tournament so far, almost crossing the one million viewers threshold.

The May 16 series peaked at 947,890 viewers, according to Esports Charts. It’s almost 250,000 more than the second-most-watched match of the tournament, which also featured NAVI when they took on Team Liquid on the first day of the Legends Stage. The third-most-popular game was a similar story, with NAVI’s match against Monte peaking at 678,141 viewers.

Unluckily for NAVI fans who were tuning in to watch their favorites perform once again in the Parisian Major, the CIS team fell short against FaZe in the 2-2 bracket of the Legends Stage. This meant the CS:GO GOAT s1mple will miss the last Major playoffs in the game, while karrigan and his crew survived to tell the tale and will fight for the trophy.

Still, usually CS:GO Majors record the most viewers during its playoffs, and that should be no different this time around. With popular teams like FaZe Clan, Heroic, Vitality, and Liquid still in the mix, the upcoming weekend will most likely set the bar higher.

At the time of the writing, two more places are up for grabs in the playoffs of the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major, with the last two deciding series taking place on May 16. Then, the teams will enjoy a one-day break before they take to the Accor Arena in front of a live audience on May 18.

