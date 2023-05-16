S1mple misses out on CS:GO’s last Major playoffs as NAVI crash out

S1mple won’t be able to showcase his abilities in front of a live audience at the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major since he and Natus Vincere were eliminated from the tournament after a defeat to FaZe Clan on May 16.

Karrigan and crew faced NAVI in the 2-2 bracket of the Legends Stage, essentially meaning only one of the two legendary CS:GO teams could make it to the playoffs. In the end, it’s s1mple and NAVI who tasted bitter defeat after their 2-1 loss to FaZe today.

The match itself couldn’t have been more even, with many players calling it a “major final” on social media afterward—and it was a spectacle worthy of being called such. At first, NAVI took home FaZe’s map pick, Overpass, with their rivals dominating on the following Mirage. Then, both teams loaded onto Anubis, which required two overtimes to conclude, with FaZe coming out on top with a 22-19 scoreline in the end.

NAVI falling short in the Legends Stage of the Paris Major will mark the first time the org has missed the playoffs of a Valve-sponsored tournament in six years. The last time NAVI didn’t qualify for the deciding stage of a CS:GO Major was during the PGL Kraków Major in 2017.

Today’s series has been the most-watched during the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major so far, with it recording 947,890 viewers, according to Esports Charts. That’s almost 250,000 more viewers than the second-most-viewed match of the tournament so far, which also featured NAVI when they faced Team Liquid on the first day of the Legends Stage.

With this victory, FaZe join five other already qualified teams in the playoffs, while the last two will advance on May 16. You can find more information about the event in our BLAST Paris CS:GO hub.

