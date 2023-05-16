CS:GO’s BLAST Paris Major is getting the big screen treatment

Counter-Strike’s BLAST Paris Major grand final will be aired across 40 Cineworld Cinemas in eight different countries on Sunday, May 21.

The final CS:GO Major before Counter-Strike 2 releases later this year is currently being played out in Paris, France, with a champion set to be crowned during Sunday’s final.

While many fans will be flying out to Paris to attend the playoffs in person, those at home in the U.K., Ireland, Israel, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria will have the chance to watch the pinnacle of CS:GO on the big screen thanks to a partnership between the organizer BLAST and the British cinema operator, Cineworld.

More than 30 cinemas in the U.K. and nine across the other seven countries will be airing the grand final, which is scheduled to start at 10am CDT this Sunday. The Cineworld locations involved can be seen below.

U.K. – Edinburgh, Middlesbrough, Sheffield, Leeds, Castleford, Belfast, Ashford, Birmingham Broad Street, Dibsbury, Speke, Wolverhampton, Birmingham NEC, Nottingham, Hemel Hempstead, Milton Keynes, Boldon, Ashford, Basildon, Greenwich, Ipswich, Plymouth, Poole, Crawley, Loughborough, Cheltenham, Newport, Glasgow Silverburn, Hull, Broughton, Northampton, and Watford.

Ireland – Dublin

Israel – Planet Cinema Rishon Lezion

Czech Republic – Cinema City Prague Chodov and Cinema City Brno Olympia

Hungary – Cinema City Budapest Arena Mall

Poland – Cinema City Warsaw Arkadia and Cinema City Katowice Punkt 44

Romania – Cinema City Bucharest

Bulgaria – Cinema City Sofia Paradise Center

This is not the first time a partnership such as this has happened with Cineworld previously partnering with the 2022 IEM Rio Major to show the grand final between Outsiders and Heroic at the O2 Greenwich cinema.

While it will be taking place in a cinema, Shaun Jones, the VP of Operations at Cineworld Cinemas, made it clear fans will not need to stay silent while watching, stating, “We want this watch party to feel exactly like that, a party, so get ready to grab your favourite snacks and cheer on your team for this awesome Major final.”

The Cineworld website in the UK meanwhile encourages fans to “go crazy” representing the U.K. scene, with the audience at some of the cinemas being streamed onto the global Twitch and YouTube broadcast.

Tickets for the event are approximately £20 ($25 USD), depending on the individual country, with the ticket price including a snack.

