NAVI pro finishes Paris CS:GO Major as one of the worst players in the tournament

He had another lackluster performance, but this time, it was in an elimination match.

NAVI’s Andrij “npl” Kukharsjkyj is set to finish BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Legends Stage as the fifth-lowest-rated player following his team’s elimination to FaZe Clan on May 16.

Npl was statically the worst player in NAVI’s 2-1 loss to FaZe despite his heroics on the final map, in which the Ukrainian team squandered a 15-9 lead on Anubis. Npl essentially went missing on the first two maps of the series—Overpass (10-20 K/D) and Mirage (7-17 K/D)—which led him to average a terrible 0.78 rating in the whole series, according to HLTV.

The rating npl got against FaZe reflects his overall performance in BLAST Paris Major. The 17-year-old averaged a 0.75 rating in eight maps played, a 0.66 K/D, and a -51 K/D difference, according to HLTV.

NAVI coach Andrij “B1ad3” Ghorodensjkyj said during the event that npl was “clearly” not on the same level as his teammates, and his numbers proved that. B1t was NAVI’s second-lowest-rated player, but he averaged a 1.0 rating.

The BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage will conclude on May 16 after Fnatic vs. Into the Breach and Apeks vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas, but at the moment, Npl is the fifth lowest-rated player of this stage. The NAVI youngster will remain there unless players like Martin “STYKO” Styk and Dion “FASHR” Derksen massively underperform.

Npl’s play has been lackluster throughout 2023 as a whole, and plenty of CS:GO fans are already predicting he’ll be the player removed in case NAVI makes a roster change after the conclusion of BLAST Paris Major on May 21.

