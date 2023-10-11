Retired CS:GO star KennyS ended his career with an incredible record

IEM Sydney 2023, which kicks off on Oct. 16, will officially mark tier-one CS:GO’s transition into Counter-Strike 2. As such, it’s no surprise people are looking back and celebrating the best players in the game over the last 11 years. KennyS is one player who will go down in history with an unbelievable record.

“The Magician” finished his career with the most AWP kills in CS:GO LAN tournaments, recording a jaw-dropping 9,259. KennyS exceeded rivals GuardiaN, FalleN, s1mple, and device.

KennyS recognized his record on Oct. 10 and claimed he’s really “proud of myself.”

I made a lot of kills really, in LANs. When I started CS I never thought I would be among the best players in the world and I’d never have expected to mark the game the way I did, really proud of myself seeing this



Thanks for your love and respect for my abilities ❤️ https://t.co/dZ5eGDY4jf — kennyS (@kennyS_) October 10, 2023

Everyone who has followed CS:GO esports knows how great of a player KennyS once was. His pseudonym “The Magician” was given to him for a reason. He was considered a true wizard with the AWP, mostly thanks to the incredible flicks and shots he hit with the sniper.

His stellar performances earned him a gold medal at DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca 2015. Back then, the Frenchman was part of Team EnVyUs, but he also represented G2 Esports and Team Falcons later in his career. With G2 and EnVyUs, he won numerous titles.

The last CS:GO Major took place in Paris this year, and it was a special moment for KennyS. Despite not playing in the tournament, The Magician took to the stage during the Champions Stage to announce his retirement.

