French CS:GO legend retires in front of adoring Paris crowd at BLAST Major

French CS:GO stalwart Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, potentially the greatest AWPer of all time, has officially hung up the mouse and keyboard, stepping away from active CS:GO competition after a lengthy career.

Before the start of the second semifinal of the BLAST Paris Major, the legendary player took to the stage in front of a raucous crowd that was waiting for Vitality to take the stage. In front of his countrymen, kennyS announced that his more than 12-year-long career is over.

“First of all, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love you’ve given me,” kennyS told the crowd. “The way you guys look and speak to me is the greatest pride I’ve had in my life because I don’t know if I deserve it. To make it short, I’m retiring from competition. I love every single moment.”

A thunderous round of applause and chants of “Kenny, Kenny, Kenny” interrupted the great AWPer before he continued. Finally, he thanked the crowd again in French before one last monumental ovation roared from the Paris crowd.

A dynamic AWPer and a pillar of the French Counter-Strike scene, kennyS played for almost every significant French roster at one point in his career: LDLC, Titan, Envy (known as EnVyUs then), and G2. His greatest period of success came while with Envy and G2, most notably with Envy when he lifted the Major trophy and MVP trophy at DreamHack Open Cluj⁠-⁠Napoca 2015.

After a lengthy inactive period following his removal from the active G2 roster in March 2021, during which he focused more on content creation, kennyS returned to the server in late 2022 with the all-French Team Falcons roster. But that team fell just short of reaching the BLAST Paris Major via the RMR, losing to OG and eventual Major grand finalists GamerLegion.

