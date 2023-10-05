Overpass map creator shares sneaky CS:GO design trick you would never have guessed

Pretty sure that's how IKEA does it too.

An ingenious design trick has been under our noses since Overpass dropped in 2013, and with Counter-Strike 2‘s arrival, the map creator has finally revealed its secrets.

The secret is pretty simple: instead of creating handles for all the generator doors, map designer MagnarJ used cooking pots in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. In a short-lived “deep dive,” MagnarJ shared he was new to work and didn’t want to bother anyone by asking for design codes. Thus, the pot handle generator was born on Overpass.

Now, this is something to keep in mind for all new map designers, as despite Overpass’ changes over time, the pots remained. While the handles aren’t actually functional, they fit so well most people would never have noticed them.

Now that CS2 is released, I can finally offer a DEEP DIVE into the design process of Overpass way back in the day.



I needed some handles for this electrical thing, but being new at work I didn't want to bother anyone, so I used a pot.



This concludes the design deep dive. pic.twitter.com/wC1jmjqFWb — MagnarJ (@uniquename02) October 5, 2023

Overpass was one of the first maps created for CS:GO and was originally torn to shreds by the community. Years after its arrival, players have reported finding over 50 issues involving things like inaccurate sounds and bomb-plant positions.

However, even with things like the infamous Olof-boost, Overpass managed to survive through to the CS2 map pool.

CS2’s maps seem to be following the same trajectory as CS:GO. Several maps have had a large collection of bugs, ruining matchmaking games since the beta arrived earlier this year. On multiple occasions, maps have even merged. This has caused Anubis’ walls to protrude through Nuke’s A-site, or maps to disappear altogether.

Players have also fallen inside the floors of Mirage’s A-site and reached the skybox in mid. Most of these bugs have been fixed now, barring maps colliding.

Odds are now, everyone will be looking to find any pot-like structures inside the various objects in CS2, though we may have to wait until CS3 for the devs to share any more secrets.

