One remains: only 1 CS:GO player has qualified for every single Major

With the shift to singular RMR events to determine Major qualification over the past year, the path to qualifying for CS:GO Majors has become more daunting. Combine that with all the prolific roster moves over the past year, and making the Major is no longer guaranteed for the top teams and the best players.

Heading into the Road to Rio RMR events this past week, only three players had attended all 17 Majors from DreamHack Winter 2013 to PGL Antwerp 2022. All three players sought their 18th via the Europe RMR event for Rio, but only one emerged.

Going to Rio 🤩 🇧🇷

Very happy and proud of the team. My 18/18 major. This personal achievement wouldn’t have been possible without all my teammates and previous teammates. My coach and staff behind me. From the bottom of my heart, thanks to every single one of you ❤️ — Peter Rasmussen (@dupreeh) October 8, 2022

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen now stands alone as the only CS:GO player to qualify for all 18 Majors after Team Vitality qualified for Rio via the Europe RMR. The other two players with 17 appearances, Richard “shox” Papillon and dupreeh’s former teammate Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, both fell short of reaching Rio.

Shox, who joined European roster Apeks after leaving Liquid in August, could not reach the RMR through the open qualifiers. Xyp9x stayed with Astralis alongside gla1ve after dupreeh, magisk, and coach zonic departed for Vitality. However, Astralis was forced to compete with a last-minute substitute for the injured k0nfig, and were eliminated from the RMR with a 1-3 record. Astralis wasn’t the only team to fall short of the Major; G2 also fell in 1-3 fashion in the RMR.

Upon his participation at the Rio Major, dupreeh will have competed under five different teams at Majors, having won four of them with Astralis, including three straight from 2018 to 2019. He’s currently tied with xyp9x, dev1ce, and gla1ve with most Major wins at four.