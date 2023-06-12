One of best CS:GO players in the world isn’t interested in playing CS2 beta

Thousands of other people would do nasty things to get their hands on the beta, though.

Almost every CS:GO player—regardless of skill level—is eager to try the CS2 beta, especially after Valve replaced Dust II with Mirage on June 6, but that’s not the case for one of the most prominent names in the professional scene.

Heroic captain cadiaN plans focus on CS:GO until CS2‘s full release this summer, he said in an interview with HLTV’s vertical Dust 2 Brasil after leading Heroic to win the BLAST Premier Spring Final on June 11.

“I don’t know yet,” cadiaN said about his plans for CS2. “When it comes out I’m obviously going to play it and try to master it as quickly as possible. But until the day comes, I’m not going to play the beta too much. I’m just going to focus on CS:GO until the new game comes out and then we’ll see from there.”

The CS2 beta has been available for a limited percentage of players since March, but it’s just now that Valve is releasing constant updates. The developers most notably implemented interchangeable weapon loadouts on June 6 along with the addition of Mirage in the place of Dust II.

While a lot of players are desperate to gain access to the CS2 beta and the hype is high as ever, not everybody is happy with how CS2 is at the moment. Former professional player turned analyst Jacob “Pimp” Winneche slammed the game’s movement mechanics on June 8.

“Clumsy, slow, crouching and then moving makes me feel like I’m at 130kgs again,” Pimp said.

As for cadiaN, he likely won’t be playing the CS2 beta too much while he still has to play in professional CS:GO tournaments with Heroic.

