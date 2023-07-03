Office change gives CS2 players more cover but it’s not actually worth using

Counter-Strike 2’s June 30 update brought two new maps in place of Mirage—Nuke, and Office. While Nuke is much the same, Office has an exciting new feature, but it may or may not be used much in reality.

Players on July 2 discovered you can push vending machines on Office by using your weapons and hand grenades. This could serve as additional cover on the map, but due to the amount of time and ammunition it needs to set up, it probably won’t be used frequently—at least in the competitive game mode.

Vending machines are one of the most iconic elements of Office, but you couldn’t move them in CS:GO. The developers seemingly changed their minds when creating CS2, possibly taking inspiration from community servers. Numerous community-made game modes have been played over the years, including Zombie Escape, which features moveable objects to buy players time.

Looking at how small the actual office is on the map, this feature will likely rarely be used. It takes a lot of ammunition to push these machines around, and spamming your weapon and grenades will give away your position.

Related: New Inferno has leaked, and it’s the most impressive CS2 map yet

The latest CS2 update gave players—at least those who have access to the beta— a lot to discover. With Office and Nuke, a new game mode, and movement changes, players can once again try out the game before it launches.

While all of these changes are exciting, we just hope CS2 won’t be delayed. It was announced to launch sometime this summer, but we still haven’t gotten an official release date, and players are starting to worry it might be postponed.

About the author