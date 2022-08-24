Here are the notes and updates for CS:GO’s Aug. 23 update

Valve dropped another unexpected update to CS:GO last night, which fixes a few things and brings in a fresh music kit.

The new music kit is called the “Initiators Music Kit Box” and it also has the StatTrak edition as well. It features six fresh tracks. Besides that, the latest update to the game fixes a few bugs, makes changes to three Wingman maps, and awards the 10-Year Birthday Coin to players who were eligible to obtain it but haven’t been able to.

When it comes to the fixes, from now on Steam Controller will work much better during warm-up, where it was bugging from time to time. The devs also shipped some changes to those who don’t have the Prime Account Status. From now on, they will be able to invite only friends to their party lobby and will see a limited profile view when inspecting accounts that aren’t their friends.

Valve also “added a message on the main menu for players whose inventory is reaching full capacity,” and awarded the 10-Year Birthday Coin to those who completed the quest to get it, but didn’t receive it since their inventory was full.

Three Wingman maps, Blagai, Breach, and Primetime have also seen some updates. The devs mostly polished some areas of the maps that needed a quick revamp, like bomb-stuck spots on Breach. Primetime has also received a new name, and from now on will be called Cascade instead.

You can find all the detailed changes regarding the new update on Counter-Strike’s blog.