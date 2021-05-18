Ninjas in Pyjamas survive poor dev1ce showing in Flashpoint rematch against Anonymo

In a controversial replay of the third map of their Flashpoint series against Anonymo Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas’ CS:GO team just narrowly avoided a repeat upset on Mirage (16-14) today despite a dismal showing from their new star, Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

The lead-up to the replay of the third map of the opening round of Flashpoint Three was a highly publicized affair from the moment the original series ended. Dev1ce and NiP were unhappy with the settings they were forced to play under, which reportedly included 30 to 40 percent packet loss, and lodged a formal complaint.

Flashpoint's decision to replay the third map was highly criticized for multiple reasons. Many felt it was unfair for Anonymo to have to replay a series they had already won when Flashpoint and FACEIT were the ones at fault. Their initial response was also criticized for the original plan to play the replay just an hour after making the announcement. But at last, on Tuesday, May 18, the third map was replayed.

The first half was as close as could be. Fredrik "REZ" Sterner and Hampus Poser carried the load for NiP with dev1ce's typical production absent. REZ individually had to pull off numerous clutches just to keep NiP from losing. NiP limped across the finish line in the 30th round, 16-14, to finally bring the series to an official close.

Probably the worst I’ve felt throughout a game. I’m proud of my new team but this is the first time I’ve been sad after a win.

Ggwp @AnonymoEsports you didn’t deserve this and you are a great team, hope to play you many more times in the future. — Nicolai Reedtz (@dev1ce) May 18, 2021

From his poor individual performance to the circumstances surrounding the series, dev1ce said on Twitter that playing this map was one of the "worst" he's ever played and the first time he's been sad after a win. Others on Twitter, including former pro and analyst Jacob "Pimp" Winneche, pointed to this match as a situation where no one wins.

That gotta be the first game in history of Counter Strike where none of the two participants can claim a win.



On that note, let’s move on! — Jacob "Pimp" Winneche (@Pimp_CSGO) May 18, 2021

With the series over at last, both teams look ahead to the rest of Flashpoint Three. NiP move on in the upper bracket to face FunPlus Phoenix, while Anonymo fall to the lower bracket to face ex-North roster HYENAS.