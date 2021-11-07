Na’Vi vs. G2 grand finals at PGL Stockholm Major smashes CS:GO peak viewership record with 2.5 million viewers

A record-shattering end to the first CS:GO Major in over two years.

The grand finals between Natus Vincere and G2 Esports at the PGL Stockholm Major reached a peak viewership number of 2,570,144 viewers, smashing the previous CS:GO peak viewership record by over 1 million, according to streaming statistics website Esports Charts.

The return of Valve-sponsored CS:GO Majors in front of a live audience saw a massive return of viewers online. Four different playoff matches in Stockholm cleared the previous peak viewership number of 1.33 million set by the grand finals of the ELEAGUE 2017 Major between Astralis and Virtus Pro:

Na’Vi vs. Vitality (Quarterfinals): 1.38 million viewers.

G2 vs. Heroic (Semifinals): 1.4 million viewers.

Gambit vs. Na’Vi (Semifinals): 1.44 million viewers.

Na’Vi vs. G2 (Grand finals): 2.57 million viewers.

The electric grand finals saw Na’Vi secure their flawless run at the PGL Stockholm Major via a thrilling, double-overtime comeback on Nuke to take the series 2-0. Na’Vi became the first CS:GO team to ever win a Major without dropping a map, and s1mple took home the MVP award alongside the Major trophy that’s eluded his illustrious career for years.

The grand finals matchup was watched on various official streams and co-streams across the world, setting an unbelievably high new standard for CS:GO event viewership.