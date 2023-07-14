NAF thinks saying TL ‘betrayed’ North America with big CS2 EU shift just isn’t true

He also pointed out the main reason behind the changes.

Over the summer break, Team Liquid signed Patsi and Rainwaker, transitioning to a European CS:GO team. Some fans called this a betrayal of North America, but NAF thinks differently.

The star player explained the move was made due to a desire to win trophies. In an interview with Dust2.us on July 13, NAF said he doesn’t understand “the whole notion that we ‘betrayed’ North America.”

NAF claimed prior to the move he read comments about how the team should “just go to Europe.” Now that they’ve done that, NAF is getting bombarded with complaints about them leaving NA behind, and the whole situation is just mind-boggling to him.

“We’re still very much a North American team, we’re just making changes that we believe are the best to win,” NAF said, pointing out he, oSee, and coach daps are all North American.

The player went into details as to why Liquid brought in Patsi and Rainwaker in place of EliGE and nitr0. “The big reason we didn’t want to go for North American players is just that you have to teach a lot,” he said.

“Counter-Strike is more based in Europe anyways and if you want to be the best you have to be in Europe,” NAF added. He underlined Liquid’s champions mentality. In his eyes, the organization made these changes to actually win trophies, and not just be a North American poster team.

Liquid will have their first test on Saturday, July 15, when they enter the competition at BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2023. It’s likely one of the last CS:GO tournaments before Counter-Strike 2 releases this summer.

