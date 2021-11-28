NAF renews contract with Team Liquid

"I am proud of our achievements so far and I’m excited for the future with Team Liquid."

Canadian CS:GO star Keith “NAF” Markovic has extended his contract with Team Liquid until 2024, he announced today.

The news comes just four days after 1pv.fr reported Liquid was looking to rebuild its CS:GO division around Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski and that NAF and Michael “Grim” Wince were not included in the plans. NAF and Liquid, though, have put an end to the rumors following his impressive showing at the BLAST Premier Fall Final, in which he averaged a 1.15 rating.

Officially resigned with @teamliquid through to 2024. I am proud of our achievements so far and I’m excited for the future with TL.#LETSGOLIQUID 🦥💙 https://t.co/4WKkc285Sw — Keith Markovic (@NAFFLY) November 28, 2021

NAF joined Liquid in February 2018 following a short stint with Renegades and played an integral part in the team’s achievements over the past three years. The 24-year-old helped them win numerous titles, including IEM Sydney, DreamHack Masters Dallas, ESL Pro League season nine, and ESL One Cologne in 2019 to conquer the Intel Grand Slam season two.

With NAF extending his contract, he’s expected to play alongside EliGE in Liquid’s new roster. Prior to the BLAST Premier Fall Final, EliGE and Jake “Stewie2K” Yip confirmed the organization will make some roster changes at the end of the year.

The morale on Liquid’s camp took a hit after they failed to make it into PGL Stockholm Major playoffs earlier this month. Stewie2K and Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo are reportedly considering their options and Grim’s future remains unclear.

Liquid is in advanced talks with its old CS:GO captain Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella and French player Richard “shox” Papillon. The organization is also reportedly targeting Brazilian rifler Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo and a primary sniper.