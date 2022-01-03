MOUZ promotes torzsi to main CS:GO roster, benches acoR

The young Hungarian has new challenges ahead of him in 2022.

MOUZ is making more changes to its CS:GO lineup.

The organization has benched acoR and promoted torzsi from its academy team, it announced today. The Hungarian will play the AWP role for the squad.

Torzsi was one of the standout players on MOUZ NXT in 2021. Over the past three months, he achieved impressive individual numbers, posting a 1.24 rating and a 1.42 K/D ratio.

Torzsi was one of the standout players on MOUZ NXT in 2021. Over the past three months, he achieved impressive individual numbers, posting a 1.24 rating and a 1.42 K/D ratio, according to the graphic posted in MOUZ’s announcement tweet.

As a MOUZ NXT player, torzsi led the team to their triumphs at WePlay Academy League seasons one and two, where they claimed $45,000 for coming out on top.

“Thanks for this great opportunity,” torzsi said on Twitter. “I hope I can exceed everyone’s expectations. Last year was full of surprises and I think we made out the best with Mouz NXT and joining the main team is a new chapter for me.”

AcoR, on the other hand, joined the team last January and led them to first-place finishes at Snow Sweet Snow No. 3 and Flashpoint season three. Still, MOUZ couldn’t establish a stable form in 2021. Therefore, changes to the main roster aren’t that surprising.

Last week, the organization announced the departure of ropz, who was the team’s standout player for the past four years. The Estonian is reportedly joining the international squad of FaZe Clan.

Following torzsi’s promotion, MOUZ NXT is looking to sign young Polish sniper Miłosz “mhL” Knasiak, according to Portuguese CS:GO journalist Rafael Ferreira.

According to sources, MOUZ NXT is interested in mhL



🇬🇧 According to sources, 🇪🇺 MOUZ NXT is interested in 🇵🇱 mhL https://t.co/M4zrclAeCY — Rafinha (@Rafinhafps) January 3, 2022

MOUZ NXT will start their journey at WePlay Academy season three tomorrow at 9am CT. Thus, an official announcement about the player stepping in for torzsi should come soon.