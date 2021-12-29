MOUZ parts ways with ropz

MOUZ, the esports organization formerly known as mousesports, announced today that star rifler Robin “ropz” Kool is departing the team’s CS:GO roster.

With this departure, ropz’s four-and-a-half-year trek with MOUZ comes to a close after joining the org when he was only 17 years old. Coincidentally, he joined soon after superstar Nikola “NiKo” Kovač departed for FaZe Clan and reports have been circulating that FaZe is now close to signing ropz in a move that would reunite him with former IGL Finn “karrigan” Andersen.

Farewell @ropzicle.

We will cherish the memories we made together in the last 4 1/2 years.

Thank you 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/u8BfqE4VYi — MOUZ (@mousesports) December 29, 2021

Prior to MOUZ acquiring ropz, it was NiKo who listed him as a potential breakout player after the Bosnian star was named to HLTV’s top 20 players of the year list in 2016. Ropz delivered on those high expectations, appearing on the illustrious end-of-year list from 2018 to 2020 with a higher spot each year (No. 19 in 2018, No. 10 in 2019, and No. 7 in 2020). The 2021 list has yet to be released, but ropz is likely to make his fourth straight appearance.

Ropz has helped deliver nine trophies to MOUZ from prominent CS:GO events, according to HLTV. But both 2020 and 2021 were somewhat down years for the MOUZ brand. One of their only big wins in 2021 was their impressive run at Flashpoint 3, but they weren’t able to translate their RMR event win into a deep run at the PGL Stockholm Major.

The reports about ropz’s potential move to FaZe suggest that he’ll replace Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson if the move happens. Ropz would join karrigan, Håvard “rain” Nygaard, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, and Helvijs “broky” Saukants. This supposed roster would debut at IEM Katowice in February 2022.