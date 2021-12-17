FaZe Clan reportedly close to signing ropz

If the transfer comes to fruition, he'll take olofmeister's place in the active lineup.

Robin “ropz” Kool, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, is about to leave MOUZ to join the ranks of FaZe Clan, according to a joint report between Dexerto and 1pv.fr.

The Estonian star reportedly only has a few months left on his contract with MOUZ, the organization he’s been playing for since April 2017 after displaying his talent in FACEIT Pro League (FPL) matches. Previous reports indicated he was between going to G2 or FaZe.

FaZe, though, has the upper hand in the negotiations now since it’s reportedly in advanced talks with MOUZ to acquire ropz, thus not waiting for his contract to run out. The North American organization has already begun discussing contract details with the Estonian, according to Dexerto and 1pv.fr.

If FaZe signs ropz, he’d take the place of legendary player Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, according to the reports. The Swedish veteran has been a part of FaZe since August 2017 but has left the active lineup on more than one occasion due to personal problems. If the transfer comes to fruition, ropz would reunite with Finn “karrigan” Andersen, who was MOUZ’s in-game leader from March 2019 to February 2021.

MOUZ, on the other hand, is apparently not picking up another star to replace ropz. Instead, the German organization is considering promoting one of the players from its academy team, MOUZ NXT. The up-and-coming roster did well this year, winning both editions of the WePlay Academy League.