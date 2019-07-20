Mousesports beat North to qualify for the StarLadder Berlin Major

Mousesports took down North 2-0 today to qualify for the StarLadder Berlin Major.

The international squad will return to the most prestigious tournament in CS:GO after missing the IEM Katowice Major in February.

mousesports on Twitter Berlin, Berlin – wir fahren nach Berlin! We’ve qualified for the $1,000,000 USD CS:GO Berlin Major. Very emotional last days, huge shoutout to everyone who went through this Minor with us. 🐭 ❤️ #ReadyWillingAble https://t.co/ldPxiIShKo

Mousesports had a good start in today’s first game on Inferno. They scored a 10-5 half playing on the CT-side and didn’t have any trouble closing out the game 16-11. David “frozen” Čerňanský finished the game with 26 kills.

frozen – 4 USP-S HS kills on the bombsite B defense (clean pistol round) – Clip of Starladder_CS_en – Twitch Clips Clip of Starladder_CS_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by cshighlights

The 17-year-old also delivered a good performance on the next map, Mirage. It was a more balanced first half than Inferno, though. It looked like North could close the 9-6 gap after they won the second pistol round, but they lost to the force buy. That round loss played a huge role in mousesports winning the following six rounds and defeating North 16-7 to qualify for the StarLadder Berlin Major. Frozen had 23 kills, 15 of which were headshots.

frozen – 4 M4A4 kills (2 HS) on the bombsite B defense (finishing frags – vs mostly Deagles) Clip of Starladder_CS_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by cshighlights

Before winning against North, mousesports defeated Fnatic 2-0 yesterday. Mousesports showed their best form at the playoffs after some tough games against Sprout and NoChance in the group stage. They could’ve been eliminated, especially against Sprout, and it’s impressive that they’re the first team to qualify from the Europe Minor.

Mousesports’ lineup has so much potential to become a title contender because they have all the right pieces: One of the best in-game leaders in Finn “karrigan” Andersen, the experience and versatility of Chris “chrisJ” de Jong, and the star-fragging of Robin “ropz” Kool, Özgür “woxic” Eker, and David “frozen” Čerňanský.

As for North, the Danes get to battle another day. They’ll face CR4ZY, who eliminated Fnatic from the Minor, tomorrow at 11am CT. Some of the players on North, such as Philip “aizy” Aistrup, Markus Kjaerbye, and Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, have more experience than CR4ZY, which could be a major factor in the match.

Mousesports don’t have any scheduled tournaments for the next few weeks and they might take some time to rest and prepare for the StarLadder Major in August.

You can follow the Europe and Americas Minor results here.