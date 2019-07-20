Fnatic fail to qualify for the StarLadder Berlin Major after CR4ZY eliminate them from the Europe Minor

Fnatic lost to CR4ZY 2-0 at the StarLadder Europe Minor today. This loss eliminated from the tournament and it means Fnatic won’t play at the StarLadder Berlin Major in August.

The Swedes won their two matches in the group stage against Ancient and North, but couldn’t carry that momentum into the playoffs when they lost 2-0 to mousesports yesterday.

Fnatic initially lost on Train 16-13 when they couldn’t complete their comeback. Jesper “JW” Wecksell and crew were down 12-3 after the first half and even tied the game at 13-13, but CR4ZY finished on top. Nestor “LETN1” Tanić and Otto “ottoNd” Sihvo won clutches in the last two rounds of the match.

ottoNd (T) resolves the 2vs2 post-plant situation with 2 SG556 kills (including 1vs1 clutch) Clip of Starladder_CS_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by cshighlights

Dust II was a more balanced game overall. CR4ZY won the first half 8-7, but Fnatic were playing better in the second half, going up 12-10. CR4ZY had to win almost six straight rounds to take the lead again and close out the game with another 16-13 victory. OttoNd played a crucial role in Dust II, finishing with 27 frags.

CR4ZY is a good team, but they’re very inconsistent. The international squad didn’t quite break into the tier-one level of competition and they were considered the underdogs against Fnatic because of their lack of experience compared to the Swedes, who have Major winners in JW, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, and Richard “Xizt” Landström.

This elimination is a big blow to Fnatic and we may have seen the last match played by this lineup. They weren’t doing well at the last few tournaments and missing the StarLadder Berlin Major could be the final nail in the coffin.

Something is clearly missing for Fnatic. Some of the players even revealed that they had lost a bit of passion for CS:GO before the Minor and weren’t playing together as much as they preferred to focus on individual practice to try to fuel the fire for the game again. A lack of titles also could have affected the team’s motivation.

CR4ZY will play for a spot in the StarLadder Berlin Major tomorrow at 11am CT against the loser of North and mousesports. Fnatic, on the other hand, don’t have any scheduled tournaments over the next few weeks and probably will head directly to the players’ break before the Major.

You can keep up with the results of the Americas and Europe Minor here.