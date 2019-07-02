Mixwell and Koosta will reportedly join Daps and TenZ on Cloud9’s revamped CS:GO roster

It seems like Cloud9 is wiping its CS:GO team’s slate clean by replacing Will “RUSH” Wierzba and René “cajunb” Borg with Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas and Kenneth “koosta” Suen, according to Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

Last month, it was also reported that Cloud9 was going to replace in-game leader Maikil “Golden” Selim and Daniel “vice” Kim with Damian “daps” Steele and Tyson “TenZ” Ngo as well. Should these moves occur, the refresh button will have been pressed on a team that hadn’t produced much since its success at the 2018 Boston Major.

Today, Movistar Riders confirmed that Mixwell was leaving the lineup after spending almost a year with the Spanish organization. His stint with the Riders was pretty disappointing. The team wasn’t able to win many tournaments or qualify for any high-tier events.

Movistar Riders on Twitter Hay personas que dejan huella, y él la ha dejado dentro y fuera del servidor. Hoy nos despedimos de Oscar Cañellas @Mixwell, que emprende una nueva aventura. Mucha suerte, Oscar, hemos pasado un año imborrable. Siempre seremos de @Mixwell. 💙

Meanwhile, Koosta has been a North American staple who last played for Ghost Gaming under the leadership of Joshua “steel” Nissan. Unfortunately, Ghost Gaming decided not to re-sign its CS:GO roster. With Ghost, Koosta was able to reach the semifinals of ZOTAC Cup Masters 2018, DreamHack Open Atlanta 2018, and iBUYPOWER Masters IV.

Lastly, if the roster changes do happen, it’ll mean that Timothy “autimatic” Ta will be the last remaining member from Cloud9’s Boston Major winning roster. RUSH has been with Cloud9 since 2017—he hasn’t really accomplished anything substantial with the team this year, except for a second-place finish at ELEAGUE CS:GO Invitational 2019 in January 2019.