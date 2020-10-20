MAD Lions completes its CS:GO roster with refrezh and HooXi

MAD Lions has finalized its CS:GO lineup with the addition of two Danish players, Ismail “⁠refrezh⁠” Ali and Rasmus “⁠HooXi⁠” Nielsen from x6tence, the organization announced today.

The news comes after MAD Lions’ former in-game leader Asger “⁠AcilioN⁠” Larsen signed with Copenhagen Flames earlier today. Refrezh and HooXi had been negotiating with MAD Lions for weeks. Jarek “DeKay” Lewis reported that MAD Lions was considering adding the duo back in September.

Refrezh and HooXi were playing for x6tence since June when they were both acquired from Copenhagen Flames. The two players are both riflers and HooXi is also an in-game leader. With their addition, MAD Lions once again has a full-Danish lineup following the experiment with the Polish player Paweł “⁠innocent⁠” Mocek, who replaced Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen in August.

Refrezh and HooXi arrive on MAD Lions just in time to compete at the Nordic-based tournament Elisa Invitational two, which will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. The winner will earn a spot at BLAST Premier Fall Showdown in November.

But MAD Lions’ true test will start on Nov. 9 when they’ll try to defend their title at Flashpoint season two, facing other revamped teams such as Cloud9.

It’s unclear if refrezh and HooXi will be able to turn things around for MAD Lions, though. The team has gradually lost positions in HLTV’s world rankings after they won Flashpoint season one in April.