Liquid’s CS2 project condemned as ‘colossal failure’ after yet another huge departure

Counter-Strike 2 fans and pundits alike are sharing their frustration with Team Liquid, leveling criticism at the organization’s flagging project after zews officially exited the roster.

Esprots fans quickly expressed a mix of frustration, resignation, and speculation today after the head coach’s departure was confirmed, underscoring the high expectations and scrutiny that come with being a top esports org. One CS2 fan suggested the situation can simply be dubbed “a colossal failure” while another pointed to how much money had been spent and the fact it’s the team’s third rebuild in 12 months.

The jets have been turned on Liquid after several major exits. Image via Team Liquid CS on X/Twitter

Others piled on the flagging project on X (formerly Twitter) as well, where some declared they “knew it was coming” while others said it was “deserved” for signing skullz⁠—a tenure in the roster that barely lasted a few months.

Discussions quickly turned to the future, with CS2 personalities like fl0m suggesting Twistzz may now take on the in-game leader role. Another online personality, Thorin, said individual performances and team synergy have been so poor that the only thing that could save things now is a fresh start from the ground up.

Zews joined Liquid in December alongside Twistzz and skullz, with fans quickly building up high expectations for the revamped roster. However, the team struggled to meet those expectations, failing to break into the top ten of the world rankings. After a promising start, Liquid missed out on a Major spot in PGL Major Copenhagen qualifiers and continued to lack consistency when battling against top teams.

Liquid did manage to make playoffs at IEM Chengdu and ESL Pro League Season 19, but the overall atmosphere within the team reportedly remained strained. Coverage around the roster suggested that the organization was looking to remove cadiaN even before their group stage exit at IEM Dallas, leading to his eventual benching. Now, with zews’ departure, the team’s struggles continue to stack.

Skullz has also left in recent weeks, with FURIA shaping as his likely next CS2 destination. Liquid has not yet announced any new player replacements.

