Liquid star falls flat with just 7 kills in shocking BLAST Paris CS:GO Major upset

Team Liquid, one of the favorites to go through to the Legends Stage of BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major, began the tournament today with a disappointing loss against Apeks in which their key player managed only seven kills.

NAF underwhelmed North American fans with his seven-kill performance in a 16-12 loss against Apeks, which was the worst score in the series. The second-worst player was Apeks’ Martin “STYKO” Styk, who finished Ancient with 13 kills.

NAF’s bad game could have been even worse considering he started off the map 0-11 before ultimately finishing with a 7-22 statline. And while he wasn’t the only reason behind Liquid’s loss, the team surely needs him to do better next time if they aim to progress through the BLAST.tv Paris Major.

Today's 0.55 rating was NAF's worst since August 21, 2021 when he went 7-17 and received a 0.52 rating in a match against an NIP that consisted of device, hampus, rez, plopski, and lnz. — Ryan Friend ✈️ 🇫🇷 (@RyanAtDust2) May 8, 2023

On the other hand, Liquid fans can cherish the fact that ELiGE and Josh “oSee” Ohm delivered stellar performances, finishing with 30 and 28 frags, respectively. The latter’s form could be especially exciting for North American viewers since oSee’s inconsistency has been one of the biggest issues for the team.

Apeks become one of the first teams to deliver an upset at the French Major and move onto the 1-0 bracket. Later during the day, the Europeans will face a soon-to-be-determined team for a place in the 2-0 bracket. Liquid also have one more match scheduled for today, and similarly to Apeks, their rivals are so far unknown.

You can check all the standings and results for BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major here.