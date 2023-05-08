CS:GO roster plays a whopping 141 maps in just 3 months to prepare for Paris Major

Monte has made the climb to the CS:GO’s BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023, and the predominantly Ukrainian roster has clearly put in the work to take on the best teams in the world.

Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev and Co. have played a massive 141 maps in the last three months alone, with the squad playing 23 maps since the RMRs last month.

Monte made it through to the Challengers Stage alongside some of the best rosters in the Counter-Strike scene, and will be attending without their coach, Sergey “lmbt” Bezhanov due to the war in Ukraine.

So we was fighting till the end but war times – war laws. I’m 100% not visiting the @BLASTtv major due to new regulations and can’t back up my Boyz in this journey but they are as rdy as it’s possible. Got get em @kRaSNaLkox @woro2k @demqqqq @somedieyoungCS @boroscs @krizzencsgo — Sergey LMBT Bezhanov (@LMBT_CSGO) May 5, 2023

The vast majority of top teams like FaZe Clan and Heroic aren’t even close to Monte’s map numbers in the last three months. The Intel Grand Slam winners have only amassed roughly 40 maps in the same period of time, with Heroic only making it to 45.

Granted, Monte is a lower-tier team, but there’s a chance it work out in their favor.

According to HLTV, the squad racked up a 76 percent win rate against a variety of teams in the last three months, boding well for their upcoming Major debut. Monte took down Cloud9, ENCE, and FORZE in the RMRs, but suffered two losses at the hands of Heroic and Vitality.

Whether they’ll be able to replicate this form in front of a massive crowd is another question.

As the Paris Major looms, various teams like Apeks, and Into the Breach are making their Major debut alongside Monte. With all the prestige of a Major attendance, paired with the fact this is the last CS:GO Major, we’ll just have to see if any underdog can perform in Paris.