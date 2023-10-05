Latest CS2 update fails to add missing features players desperately want

As soon as Valve released a new patch for CS2 on Oct. 5, players from all around the world questioned the developer why it still hadn’t added two things: An option to hold the gun with the left hand, and the cl_bob commands which adjust how much your gun moves while running or walking.

Though these features might seem silly and irrelevant to people who started playing Counter-Strike with CS2, they’ve existed since CS 1.6, and veteran players can’t figure out why Valve still hasn’t added them to the new game, especially because they were used to playing CS:GO with these custom commands less than two weeks ago.

Crazy? I was crazy once.

They put me in a game.

A counter-strike game.

A counter-strike game with no cl_righthand 0.

No cl_righthand 0 made me crazy — b3n5 (@b3n5_) October 4, 2023

Surely you’ll have bob/left hand + other key important console commands ready before IEM Sydney? — Penrose 🇦🇺 (@PenroseCS) October 4, 2023

It’s been over a week since Valve officially released CS2 and the community has been asking for the cl_righthand 0 and cl_bob commands since the beginning. Players think these are easy quality-of-life changes for Valve to add to the game, although it’s impossible to claim that for sure.

Until the developer adds them, the community will have more than enough reason to complain that Valve released an incomplete game that should have stayed in beta for longer.

For now, it seems that Valve’s priority is to fix some of the game’s more pressing bugs like the one that rewarded players who disconnected and reconnected to a match more XP, which was fixed in the Oct. 5 update.

CS2, though, still looks like a work in progress in comparison to what players had in CS:GO as they keep running into game-breaking bugs and complaining about how Premier mode is flawed.

With IEM Sydney kicking off on Oct. 15, Valve will likely not prioritize adding the cl_righthand 0 and cl_bob commands in the coming days as it would be a bad look for them if the professional players ran into bugs during their matches as ESL is already predicting.

