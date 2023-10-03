ESL breaks silence on CS2 bugs ahead of IEM Sydney as pros agree game isn’t ready yet

The tournament organizer has spoken after seeing pros comment that CS2 isn't ready for competition.

ESL shared its stance regarding CS2 bugs on Oct. 3 after a lot of professional players said the game isn’t ready for competition over the past few days.

The tournament organizer is in charge of IEM Sydney, which will be the first big tournament running on CS2 instead of CS:GO. Pros and casuals have been finding a lot of bugs since CS2’s global release on Sept. 27 and the game looks far from optimized. Less than two weeks before IEM Sydney starts, ESL has shared the protocols when it comes to bugs.

“Bugs and issues are to be expected, and we will adapt accordingly,” ESL said in a statement. “We encourage you to report any and all bugs, exploits, and issues to us so that we can work together to identify, attempt to develop any potential solutions, and conclude on things.”

Additionally, ESL has put together a living document that will detail what boosts and pixel walks are legal or illegal at its tournaments. The tournament organizer already had a document of this sort while CS:GO was still active and encouraged players to reach out to Valve and ESL if they come across any bugs or exploits.

Famous pros like NiKo and dev1ce had already said CS2 isn’t ready for competitive play prior to ESL announcing that IEM Sydney is running on CS2 instead of CS:GO.

Though there are complaints, some pros like FalleN and Twistzz agree that putting CS2 on display as fast as possible will be the quickest way to get the game up to speed. ESL had a difficult decision to make in regard to playing the event on CS2, but it makes sense as all teams have stopped practicing CS:GO following the conclusion of the Pro League this past weekend.

Since CS2 was released, people have been finding all sorts of bugs—including some pretty weird ones like the bug that turns every map into Mirage—and Valve has been pushing updates more than once a week to address the feedback.

IEM Sydney will run from Oct. 16 to 22, featuring 16 teams from all over the world, including some of the best such as Vitality, ENCE, G2, and MOUZ.

