Devastating CS2 oversight sees Premier players suffer massive Elo loses

Counter-Strike 2’s Premier matchmaking seems to have an early and quite major issue, with players reporting significant blows to their ranks over the last few days.

The problem, players are suggesting, is that they’re losing upwards of 1,000 Elo while playing in CS2’s new Premier matchmaking when only a fraction of that should have been taken. Usually, a loss dolls out around 100 to 200 lost Elo, but some unlucky gamers have been seeing as many as 800, 900, or even four-digit downgrades.

CS2 players kicked from Premier matches by bugs and glitches have been hit hardest too; they have lost as much as 1,000 Elo just by being on the wrong side of server errors or faulty internet connections.

This also includes those who abandoned Premier matches in CS2. Players who’ve left their game prematurely can expect to cop a 1,000 Elo loss once they log back in.

While the last of those suffering massive ranked losses are probably deserving, CS2 players are demanding Valve rethink how it punishes those who simply lose their matches, or worse, are disconnected for outside reasons.

While some might believe its a fair punishment, the glaring flaw with CS2‘s early penalty system could deal unnecessary damage. Players who’ve been kicked by a four-stack or gamers who’ve been disconnected by no fault of their own still get the same punishment. This leaves players impacted by CS2’s various bugs as victims.

Valve has yet to reply to the players’ calls for Elo loss change.

Right now, CS2 is still hot off the shelves. Bugs have been running rampant throughout the beta period and its full release.

Despite how recent the Source 2 update was, the community still suggests it’s an oversight and frankly unacceptable for players to be punished for reasons beyond their control.

Ranked penalties have been a hot topic in the CS2 community for quite some time, even before Global Offensive went the way of the dodo late last month. Gamers have begged Valve to introduce lower penalties for matches where a teammate has left, mainly because that situation can lead to crushing defeats.

As with today’s suggestions, Valve has been quiet regarding those requests.

