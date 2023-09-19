‘It’s beyond me’: CS2 players demand Valve delete Elo-wasting feature

Please don't take my Elo, Valve. I need it.

A brutal CS2 penalty has players up in arms after unfair punishments forced them into an early disadvantage. CS2 players who’ve lost a team member at the start of their match are still losing Elo despite not even playing a single round.

Certain players are abandoning once the map has been decided, and everyone starts connecting to the server. This means the rest of the team is stuck in a four-vs-five, with either a long and difficult match or a quick surrender as their only options.

If players choose to surrender, they’re hit with an Elo reduction. The community rallied to demand Valve add a remake feature via a Sept. 18 Reddit post—something VALORANT has had for years.

The issue stems from the introduction of CS2’s Premier game mode, according to the community. Both teams have a map-veto system that requires teammates to ban particular maps until they find a map they can agree upon.

This is currently the only way to queue for official server matches. CS:GO, on the other hand, had both the Premier and map-choice queue system, which allowed players to grind Dust 2 over and over again.

In CS:GO, however, players experienced a similar issue. Teammates would leave once the match began but in the early stages of the match, leading to the same problem.

It seems this problem remains in CS2’s beta.

CS2 players called for harsh punishments for people who leave at the very start of the game. They suggested six-hour-long bans, with the later leavers getting a reduction.

While this sounds severe, players think it might just get the message across.

CS2 is still in beta. Odds are, we’ll see plenty of changes in the coming weeks, and with Valve taking some of VALORANT’s ideas on board already, players might just get what they want.

