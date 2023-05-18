Karrigan gives update on his future in Counter-Strike after FaZe’s elimination from Paris CS:GO Major

The in-game leader is one of the oldest professionals out there.

Karrigan, one of the few legendary Counter-Strike names still playing at the highest level despite the advanced age for esports (33), has shared what’s next for his career after his team, FaZe Clan, were eliminated by Heroic in the quarterfinals of BLAST Paris CS:GO Major on May 18.

Unlike what fans could think, karrigan said he is not going to retire in any capacity as he wants to be a part of the CS2 professional scene as a player.

“Obviously I want to be one of the players in the world that won tier-one tournaments in three different games [CS 1.6, CS:GO, and CS2], so I’m not going anywhere,” karrigan said in a post-match interview with James Banks. “The plan is to re-sign and grind a lot for the next Major.”

Karrigan’s professional career in CS esports dates back to 2008 and although his aim isn’t as sharp as it once was, his contribution to the scene is putting together great squads and leading them to titles. He recently guided FaZe to win the Intel Grand Slam season four in March and helped them to win the PGL Antwerp Major in May 2022.

The Danish in-game leader isn’t the first FaZe player to shut down retirement rumors at BLAST Paris Major; rain said earlier this month that he isn’t going anywhere despite having a newborn child.

Related: FaZe CS:GO star dismisses retirement rumors: ‘I’m here to stay’

FaZe fought hard during the entire BLAST Paris Major, especially during the Legends Stage. They recovered from a 0-2 deficit there and qualified for the playoffs after a thrilling best-of-three series against Natus Vincere on May 16.

FaZe, however, couldn’t get past Heroic in the quarterfinals and were eliminated after a 2-1 loss. Even though they’re out of the tournament, the fans shouted karrigan’s name after he finished his post-match interview, which shows how popular he still is in CS after all these years.

About the author