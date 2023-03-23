Is Counter-Strike 2 coming to mobile? Leaked code points at possible release

Counter-Strike 2 is currently available in CS:GO for players who were granted access to the limited test, with the upgrade set to release worldwide this summer, according to Valve. Although Counter-Strike is a PC game, a recent leak has left the community wondering whether Valve is planning to release it to mobile as well.

Aquarius, a reputable leaker in the scene, spotted mobile codes in Source 2 coding and in CS2‘s in-game console. There’s a command you can type in CS2 that will allow you to increase your fps on mobile.

Since Source 2 supports iOS and Android, Counter-Strike 2 Mobile might actually be a real thing 😳 pic.twitter.com/SJi8GZMawJ — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) March 23, 2023

To this point, Valve has never released any version of Counter-Strike to mobile, but the codes Aquarius found have left the door open to speculation, at least.

Is Counter-Strike 2 coming to mobile?

Valve hasn’t announced any plans to port CS2 to mobile. All that the developer has confirmed is that CS2 will be a free upgrade to CS:GO, which is only playable on PC through Steam. One player also pointed out to Aquarius that the console command to increase fps on mobile is leftover from Dota Underlords and can also be found in Dota 2.

It’s not impossible, however, that Valve considers launching CS2 for other gaming platforms in the future. When CS:GO came out in August 2012, it was also playable on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the best consoles of that time, but the console port was eventually abandoned because the rollout was poorly received by players.

Source 2 supports iOS and Android, so Valve can work on a mobile port on any given day if it wants to make CS2 more inclusive to players around the world. It’s likely, though, that the mobile port would look way different than the PC version due to all the hardware discrepancies and that mobile players would be kept separated from the PC players because of that.