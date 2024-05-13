Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL
Category:
Counter-Strike

Spirit CS2 star donk’s excessive practice regime sounds absolutely exhausting

That's a lot.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: May 13, 2024 04:44 am

Team Spirit and CS2 star player donk made the spotlight in February after winning IEM Katowice. The 17-year-old shocked the world with his skills, but it’s no wonder he’s so good considering his staggering practice regime.

Recommended Videos

Being a pro player is no easy feat. Spirit undergo daily in-game training and theory sessions. But that’s not enough for donk, who says he put an exhausting amount of time into extra solo practice.

Judging by his routine, it sounds like donk spends almost all his time playing CS2. “After the team practice is done I can play for myself and I play up to seven games a day excluding team practice. If I believe that I need to do more, I go and play some more,” donk said in an interview with Esports.gg on May 12.

Team Spirit's CS2 team lift the IEM Katowice trophy as the crowd celebrates.
Playing so much has clearly paid off for donk. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL

Donk didn’t specify how many hours he practices with his team, but considering other teams’ schedules, we’re guessing around eight hours a day. Adding seven matches onto that sounds tiring.

But after winning IEM Katowice and taking home the MVP award, it’s clear the sacrifices were worth it. Spirit remain a competitive squad in CS2, reaching the quarterfinals of PGL Copenhagen Major, and are now preparing for three tournaments in a month.

The 17-year-old has devoted himself to CS2, judging by the number of hours he’s played the game. At the time of writing, he’s played Counter-Strike for 14,122 hours in it, according to his Steam profile. That’s roughly 588 days, or a year and a half. Astonishing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article NRG claim maiden CS2 David’s Cup as Nouns Esports raises over $10,000 for mental health
The David's Cup logo on a blue background.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
NRG claim maiden CS2 David’s Cup as Nouns Esports raises over $10,000 for mental health
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 13, 2024
Read Article BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: Schedule, results, and more
The BetBoom Dacha Belgrade logo in front of a greyed out Dust 2 background.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: Schedule, results, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 12, 2024
Read Article Shorter format, production boosts see CS2 viewers flock back to ESL Pro League
MOUZ captain siuhy and his team lift the ESL Pro League Season 19 trophy.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Shorter format, production boosts see CS2 viewers flock back to ESL Pro League
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article NRG claim maiden CS2 David’s Cup as Nouns Esports raises over $10,000 for mental health
The David's Cup logo on a blue background.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
NRG claim maiden CS2 David’s Cup as Nouns Esports raises over $10,000 for mental health
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 13, 2024
Read Article BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: Schedule, results, and more
The BetBoom Dacha Belgrade logo in front of a greyed out Dust 2 background.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: Schedule, results, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 12, 2024
Read Article Shorter format, production boosts see CS2 viewers flock back to ESL Pro League
MOUZ captain siuhy and his team lift the ESL Pro League Season 19 trophy.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Shorter format, production boosts see CS2 viewers flock back to ESL Pro League
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 12, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.