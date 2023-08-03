Into the Breach releases one of its newest CS:GO players after 3 weeks over inclusivity concerns

Into the Breach has terminated the contract of Czech CS:GO rifler Adam “⁠NEOFRAG⁠” Zouhar with immediate effect on Aug. 3 due to “comments and perspectives displayed” that don’t align with the organization’s inclusivity and equality standards.

“The expectations of our organization are clear—and we hold everyone to the same standard,” Into the Breach said in an official statement. “There have been unequivocal breaches of our morals and company standards we cannot overlook.”

The news comes three weeks after Into the Breach signed NEOFRAG alongside Aurimas ‘Bymas’ Pipiras on July 12 to fill the void left open by the departures of star entry fragger Cai “CYPHER” Wilson and rifler Sebastian “⁠volt⁠” Maloș following the team’s Cinderella run at the BLAST Paris Major in May, which culminated in a historic top eight finish for the U.K. region.

Statement regarding our CS:GO roster and NEOFRAG. pic.twitter.com/CLDkFN2g5r — ITB SHUFFLE 🇺🇦 | ✈️ IEM Cologne 2023 🇩🇪 (@ITBesports) August 3, 2023

CS:GO fans speculated on social media that Into the Breach terminated NEOFRAG’s contract over an old clip from 2022, when the rifler was still playing for SINNERS. NEOFRAG allegedly used a racial slur throughout that game.

But the clip had nothing to do with Into the Breach’s decision, the founder and CEO Sam Macedonio said after seeing the speculation, though they didn’t elaborate further.

“The termination was due to recent behavior, not an old clip,” Macedonio wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t make this decision lightly.”

The termination was due to recent behaviour, not an old clip. Stop hypothesising. I didn’t make this decision lightly. — Sam Macedonio (@SlayTheMinotaur) August 3, 2023

NEOFRAG leaves Into the Breach halfway through the $200,000 CCT Online Finals two and most notably after the IEM Cologne Play-in stage at the end of July, in which the team failed to reach the group stage following one-sided losses to Ninjas in Pyjamas and The Mongolz.

It’s currently unclear who Into the Breach will utilize for the remainder of the CCT Online Finals two and who the organization will sign to permanently replace NEOFRAG for the end of CS:GO and the release of CS2 later this year.

About the author