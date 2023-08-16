Iconic CS:GO skin gets new official version for CS2—and the community couldn’t be happier

The Redline, one of the first skins for the AWP in CS:GO, has gained an official rework for CS2 on Aug. 16 to celebrate its 10-year birthday.

EmKay, the creator of the AWP Redline, showed the official CS2 rework on Reddit and the playerbase absolutely loves it. A couple of players are already willing to replace their original Redline for this new version if Valve ever adds it to CS2 in the future.

Two players pointed out to EmKay that this AWP Redline rework is kind of the fusion between the original Redline and the Asiimov—another iconic CS:GO skin. It’s unclear if this was EmKay’s intention, but either way, players enjoyed the new look.

“Dude you’re an absolute legend,” one Redditor wrote. “It’s one of those skins that I just couldn’t possibly part with. If this gets added I’ll certainly have to get one and split them between sides.”

The original AWP Redline made its way to the CS:GO in December 2013 as part of the Winter Offensive Collection and for many years, it was one of the most popular AWP skins. FalleN, one of the best CS:GO AWPers of all time, continues to play with the Redline even though he owns multiple other skins.

EmKay isn’t the only CS:GO skin maker already working on skins for CS2. The creators have been able to make official skins for the CS2 beta since June, and other prominent artists such as Luiza McAllister and Thiago Lehmann (2Minds studio) and MultiH presented their Zeus-x27 and Desert Eagle‘s skins, respectively, around that time.

Although the AWP Redline’s official rework for CS2 looks beautiful, it’s hard to tell if Valve will ever add it to the game. Creators must submit their art to the Steam Workshop and basically hope that it catches Valve’s attention.

The competition is fierce as only a handful of skins get added every year, but given that EmKay has already contributed with Valve in the past, they have slightly better odds, as the CS developer prefers to work with well-known skin makers.

